Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 25,602 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 14.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $4,787,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,460,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.