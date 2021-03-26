Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price objective points to a potential upside of 146.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:KSPN opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $60.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.67. Kaspien has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien accounts for 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 39.85% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

