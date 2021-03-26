Kalos Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 279.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $120.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.98.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

