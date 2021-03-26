JustBet Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, JustBet has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $730,545.23 and $964,879.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00060606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00214438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.90 or 0.00812543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00076745 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026839 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 988,549,920 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.