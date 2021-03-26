Jupiter (JUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.43 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Jupiter has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $4.76 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.95 or 0.00459135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00058164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.46 or 0.00178093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $419.89 or 0.00800120 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00052272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00075606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

