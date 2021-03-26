JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:JUSC opened at GBX 428.79 ($5.60) on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 443 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.48 million and a PE ratio of -80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.16.
JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
