JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (JUSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:JUSC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JUSC opened at GBX 428.79 ($5.60) on Friday. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 211 ($2.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 443 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £262.48 million and a PE ratio of -80.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.16.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

