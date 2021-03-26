JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (LON:MATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MATE stock opened at GBX 98.15 ($1.28) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.24. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust has a one year low of GBX 73.61 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 98.22 ($1.28).

In related news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £8,800 ($11,497.26).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

