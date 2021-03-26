JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Schaeffler stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

