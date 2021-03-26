JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Commerzbank lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

