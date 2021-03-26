JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Announces Earnings Results

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%.

YY traded down $10.89 on Friday, reaching $94.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,819. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

