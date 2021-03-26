Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JNCE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $10.02 on Monday. Jounce Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $454.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $198,443.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,798.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,414 shares of company stock worth $1,217,399. Insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.