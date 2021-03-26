Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

JMPLY opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

