Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,748 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.2% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 245,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

JNJ traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.02. 158,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,343,400. The stock has a market cap of $429.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.37 and a 200 day moving average of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $120.38 and a 52 week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

