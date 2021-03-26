John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

Shares of JW.B stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.