John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3425 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.
Shares of JW.B stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.06 and a beta of 0.84.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.