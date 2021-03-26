Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.14 ($34.29).

Jenoptik stock opened at €26.40 ($31.06) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €13.49 ($15.87) and a 1 year high of €30.22 ($35.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.07.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

