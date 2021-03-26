Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 65,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

