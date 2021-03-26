Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 15,166 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,166 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

Shares of FL stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $59.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.