Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,290,000 after purchasing an additional 209,760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 113,867 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 323,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 95,501 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

