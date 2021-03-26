Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CERN. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Cerner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,737,000 after acquiring an additional 114,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 114,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $57.82 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

