Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iRobot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in iRobot by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $112.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,552. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRBT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.