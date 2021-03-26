Jefferies Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 214.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,413.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.