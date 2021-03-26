Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Get Telos alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $30.75 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.95.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.