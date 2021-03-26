Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Geely Automobile Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Geely Automobile in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

