Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nestlé S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nestlé in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY opened at $111.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $954,286,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

