Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.02) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.68). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

