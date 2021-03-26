Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zillow Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $131.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

