Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) a €17.30 Price Target

Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) received a €17.30 ($20.35) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAP. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.40 ($20.47).

Get Encavis AG (CAP.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 424.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.76. Encavis AG has a 1 year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encavis AG (CAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.