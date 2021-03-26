Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.53) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.10.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

