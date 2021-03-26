Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €9.80 ($11.53) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.47).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.54 ($11.23) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.10.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

