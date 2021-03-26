Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,649 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $112,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46,022 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,065.93 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $64.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.