Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385,737 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $100,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 9.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 21.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.31.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.90 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of -150.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

