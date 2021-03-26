Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.21% of The Simply Good Foods worth $96,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

SMPL opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.