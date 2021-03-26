Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.07% of STAG Industrial worth $102,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,301,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,085,000 after buying an additional 80,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,164,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 521,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.70.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

