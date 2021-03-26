iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $170.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.57. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $95.35 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

