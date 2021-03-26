iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,589 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,923 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $652,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

