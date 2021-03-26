iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 393,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 121,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,617,000 after buying an additional 64,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.85. 53,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.39. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.96 and a 52-week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

