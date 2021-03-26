iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.84. The stock had a trading volume of 312,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,786. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.36 and its 200-day moving average is $365.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

