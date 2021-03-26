iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 421.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

IWS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.24 and a 52-week high of $112.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

