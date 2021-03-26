iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 534,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 608,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

