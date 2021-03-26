iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Reduced by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.77. The company had a trading volume of 88,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,567. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.16 and a twelve month high of $170.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

