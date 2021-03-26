iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,152 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $92,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,377,912. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.