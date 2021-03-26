iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.38% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $198,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,590,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,763 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. 1,130,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,728,854. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

