iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.66 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $177.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.80.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

