ION Reaches Market Capitalization of $642,790.99 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, ION has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $642,790.99 and $3,770.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.53 or 0.00264597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015793 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.99 or 0.03709295 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005052 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,554,040 coins and its circulating supply is 13,654,040 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

