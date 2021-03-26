Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.80 and last traded at $37.94. 80,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,690,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Specifically, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $134,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.11.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

