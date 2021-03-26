Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 9,272 call options on the company. This is an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,090 call options.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 191,447 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

