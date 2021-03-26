Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Children’s Place (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – The Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – The Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

2/2/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

