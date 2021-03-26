Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Children’s Place (PLCE)

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/16/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $54.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2021 – The Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2021 – The Children’s Place was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.
- 2/2/2021 – The Children’s Place had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
