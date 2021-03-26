Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Curaleaf (CURLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Curaleaf (OTCMKTS: CURLF):

3/16/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $23.50 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.50 to $26.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $19.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Curaleaf is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $32.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Curaleaf had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

1/26/2021 – Curaleaf had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CURLF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.07. 607,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,250. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $18.38.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

