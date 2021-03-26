Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $49.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

