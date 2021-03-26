Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,898 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $111.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $125.20.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.