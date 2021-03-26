Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 242.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 383,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 271,603 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHDG opened at $33.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $35.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.22.

